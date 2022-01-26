Gbajabiamila sets up 14-man committee to probe daily fuel consumption in Nigeria

The House of Representatives is set to investigate and ascertain the quantity of petrol consumed daily in Nigeria.

It is also to verify the state of the nation’s refineries.

Advertisement

This was stated by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila during plenary on Wednesday.

The Speaker said it is important that the parliament weighs in on the present debate about fuel subsidy withdrawal from a well-informed perspective, which is why two distinct investigations are needed.

Advertisement

He subsequently announced 14-man Committee each for the two tasks.

The ad hoc Committee to Investigate the State of Refineries is chaired by Ganiyu Johnson of Lagos state, while Abdullahi Ningi of Bauchi is a member of the second ad hoc panel.