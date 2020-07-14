Chairmen of the Standing and ad hoc committees of the House of Representatives have up to next week Thursday to send in reports of their committee assignments.

This followed a point of order raised by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

He expressed concerns that resolutions adopted by the House suffer major set back in the hands of Committee Chairmen, thereby making it impossible for the House to consider them in record time.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabimaila, ruled that all resolutions on motions must be turned in by next week Thursday.

He said any Chairman who fails to meet up with the deadline will be relieved of his or her seat.

The Clerk of the House is to come up with a list of defaulting committees especially those that have exceeded their stipulated timeline.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the House has scheduled to meet with all Committee Chairmen and their deputies next week Tuesday.

This is with a view to making the Committees more effective.