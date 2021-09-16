Breaking News

Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba Nation Agitators with ISWAP, Boko Haram

Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba Nation Agitators with ISWAP, Boko Haram

Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Femi Gbajabiamila has denied comparing the Indigenous People of Biafra, Yoruba Nation Agitators with ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaker Gbajabiamila made the clarification at the opening of the day’s plenary.  He said his comments were misquoted.

Meanwhile, the house of Representatives has urged the federal government to comply with the principle of federal character in appointment of Federal Character Commission Chairman, Secretary.

Also, House of Representatives is seeking mining companies’ compliance with environmental obligations

In a different development, House of Representatives member, Chisom Dike from Rivers state has defected from the People’s Democratic Party ti the All Progressives Congress.

