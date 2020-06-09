The Speaker of the House of Representatives has appealed to Resident doctors to shelve their planned nationwide strike.

The National Association of Resident doctors had issued a notice of strike effective next week Monday, but the leadership of the House is seeking ways of averting a national strike at a time the nation is still battling to contain COVID-19.

The resident doctors lamented the absence of personal protective equipment, unpaid hazard allowances and seek the implementation of the Medical Residence Training Act.

The Chairman, House Commitee on Health, Tanko Sunnunu, says his committee has been able to intervene and the 23 sacked resident doctors at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital have been recalled.

The Resident doctors however insist all agreements signed before now must be implemented to be able to shelve the proposed industrial action.

At the meeting are the two Ministers of Health, the Permanent Secretary, the DG, Budget, the Resident Doctors, the Chairman, House Committee on Health Services and the Chairman, Ad hoc Committee on COVID-19.