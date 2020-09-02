Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived in Ghana on his legislative diplomatic shuttle and held am initial meeting with his Ghanainain counterpart, Mike Oquaye.

The speaker who tweeted from his verified official twitter handle details of his initial meeting at the Kotoka international airport said his meeting with his host and counterpart is preliminary.

He added that the duo will have a proper and more comprehensive meeting later in this evening.