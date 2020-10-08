An explosion has occurred early Thursday morning at Best Roof gas station at Unity Bus stop in the Baruwa area of Ipaja. Lagos state burning buildings, shops, a truck, a pick-up van, and a tricycle.

Also destroyed in the explosion is a private primary school which had not yet opened for the day.

The explosion according to eyewitnesses occurred at around 6 am though the cause is yet to be ascertained.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the death of five persons, while three others were rescued but eyewitnesses also say several people are not yet accounted for following the explosion and that it may be too early to be giving casualty figures while several people have been confirmed injured.

A combined team of the LASEMA’s Tiger team, Dolphin team, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, NPF, NUPENG, and LNSC are on the ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings while dampening down of the scene is ongoing to prevent a secondary explosion.

The explosion is the latest in the series of gas and fuel station explosions to have hit Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital with the last being the gas explosion at Elliot in the Iju-Ishaga area of the state barely two weeks ago