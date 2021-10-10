Breaking News

Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic

Latest on Tyson fury and Deontay wilder

Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday with a sensational 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder, capping up a trilogy match that delivered a boxing classic.

Both fighters were knocked down numerous times in a match full of unexpected twists and turns as the two rivals battled punches in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After flooring Wilder in the third round, Fury appeared to have gotten the upper hand, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to counter with two knockdowns of his own, leaving the English champion clinging to life in the fourth round.

But it was the bigger, heavier Fury who ended the stronger, delivering the cleaner and more destructive blows, and the champion put Wilder down again in the 10th round with a right hook.

A right uppercut scrambled Wilder’s senses before Fury crashed a right hook into his opponent’s temple that sent the challenger tumbling to the canvas, barely conscious.

