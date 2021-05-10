SPEECH DELIVERED BY THE GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE, MR. BABAJIDE OLUSOLA SANWO – OLU DURING THE PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT BY THE LASU VISITATION PANEL CONSTITUTED ON THE APPOINTMENMT OF THE 9TH VICE CHANCELLOR OF THE LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY AT THE STATE HOUSE, IKEJA ON MONDAY, 10TH MAY, 2021

It gladdens my heart to warmly receive members of the special visitation Panel on the vice chancellorship of LASU constituted by the Lagos State Government to look into the issues surrounding the appointment of the 9th Vice chancellor of the Lagos State University, especially the remote and the immediate causes of the impasse into the selection process and procedures for the for the appointment of who would be the 9th Vice Chancellor of our great University.

I am particularly happy that that this panel is turning this report just within the three weeks’ time –frame given to the panel. This is nothing but a demonstration of your competency, selflessness, dedication, hard work and a share of the State Government’s vision for peaceful transition, where every stakeholder is given a level plane ground and equal opportunity so as to foster unity, harmony, peaceful industrial relations and academic excellence after the whole process in the overall interest of our students and the public at large.

This Panel no doubt, was constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 23 of the Lagos State University Law, Chapter L 69, Volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The Panel was given clear terms of reference to guide its assignment within the ambit of the law and the subject matter.

These include;

a) To look at the remote and the immediate causes for the impasse into the selection process and procedures for the appointment of the 9th Vice Chancellor

b) To review, in the public interest, the relevance or otherwise of the deluge of petitions against the first and second processes for the appointment;

c) To examine if the extant laws of the University and other relevant guidelines were followed in the process for the appointment;

d) To review and advise, on all other relevant matters in respect of the process adopted so far, and;

e) Make other recommendations for the smooth running of the University

To ensure transparency, the constitution of the visitation panel and request for submission of memoranda by the public was immediately published in at least 3 major national newspapers and 3 major television stations commercials to create public awareness and give equal opportunity to all.

This effort is geared towards ensuring that there is equality, fairness, transparency, openness and level plane ground for all in the process of selection and to ensure that the best and the most qualified person that would drive the vision for the establishment of the University by its founding fathers emerges at the end of the process that will be adjudged as most transparent.

I therefore thank the Chairman of the LASU vice chancellorship special Visitation Panel, Professor BAMITALE OMOLE, Former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University and Pro chancellor, Ekiti state university and all other members of the panel for your sacrifice, selflessness and a lot of inconveniences you have to bear, especially when some of you would have to travel long distance to Lagos within a short notice. We cannot thank you enough and we are very proud of you all.

Let me assure you and the general public that the report of this panel will be well utilized while its recommendations will be fully implemented in the appointment of the 9th Vice Chancellor of LASU because, we are confident that the outcome of this panel’s report will make the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor a seamless exercise for the State Government.

LASU as we all know is rated as the Second-Best University in Nigeria and one of the best 600 in the world. This Administration is determined not only to sustain this tempo of academic excellence of the University but work harder to make it the first choice University in Africa.

Let me on behalf my other colleagues once again thank the Chairman and all members of the LASU vice chancellorship special Visitation Panel for the job well done. I am particularly impressed by the ability of this panel to keep its findings close to its chest which has helped to prevent information leakage, manipulation, lobby or unnecessary pressures from any quarters.

I must equally thank you for not allowing your personal interest to override the purpose for which this panel was constituted; all which will give credibility to the outcome of the whole process.

I hereby invite you to file out one after the other to take warm handshake from myself and the deputy governor as our expression of appreciation of your good work.

I thank you all for your kind attention.

IPINLE EKO, A JUMO SE NI

Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo – Olu

Governor of Lagos State.