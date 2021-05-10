LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT STAKEHOLDERS MEETING ON SECURITY HELD AT ADEYEMI BERO AUDITORIUM ON MONDAY, 10TH MAY, 2021.

COMMUNIQUE

1.0 PREAMBLE

1.1 In order for the Greater Lagos Dream to be realized and in view of rising insecurity in the Nation, the Lagos State Government organized a One-Day Stakeholders Security Meeting to deliberate on the 6TH Pillar of the Administration (i.e Security and Governance).

1.2 The meeting had in attendance, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, dignitaries from across the divide including the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Chief Judge, members of the State Executive Council, members of the Body of Permanent Secretaries, Commissioner of Police and all Service Chiefs, Local Government Chairmen, Royal Fathers, Spiritual Fathers, Organised Labour Union Leaders, Civil Societies Organisations and other top Functionaries in the State.

1.3 The One-day Retreat ended after intensive deliberations which centered on Presentations by CP Odumosu, Lagos Police Commissioner and Prof. Babajide Alo of the University of Lagos on Security Challenges in Lagos State and General Security Challenges (Citizens Perspective) respectively.

1.4 Also, a Panel of Discussants made up of representatives of Royal Fathers, Spiritual Leaders, Local Government Chairmen, Youth Organisations, Labour Unions, Organized Civil Societies and Communities Development Committees/ CDAs moderated by Veteran Journalist Mr. Babajide Kolade Otitoju.

Advertisement

2.0 OBSERVATIONS

2.1 Stakeholders noted the timeliness of the meeting and expressed deep appreciation to Mr. Governor for his proactive strides.

2.2 Discussants agreed that there is an expeditious need to address the state of insecurity in Lagos State. It was also noted that the menace of Motor Cycle Taxi Operators aka Okada Riders has become quite alarming especially after the #EndSars Crisis in October, 2020, thereby constituting security threats to citizens in the State; particularly, Okada Riders perpetuate crimes, disregard traffic and highway laws, traumatize Motorists, aid and abet criminal activities such as carjacking, conveying arms, kidnaping, cultism and espionage activities on security Agencies etc.

2.3 The avoidable loss of lives and properties due to the menace of Okada Riders was also noted. Okada Riders featured in 218 serious crimes between January and April this year.

2.4 Discussants also noted that Shanties, Uncompleted and Abandoned Buildings, Undeveloped Plots of Land, Hotels have become homes to hoodlums, Cultists, Armed Robbers and other criminals. Abandoned Vehicles are also used to store arms and ammunition.

2.5 The continued Industrial Action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) was also identified as affecting the adjudication of criminal justice in the State. Also, religious intolerance and inter/intra Union fracas were identified as contributory factors to insecurity in Lagos State.

Advertisement

2.6 Additionally, the issue of Deficit of Trust between Citizens and Law Enforcement Agencies was identified as a bane of effective security in the State.

3.0 RESOLUTIONS

Stakeholders agreed that the State Government should:

I. Takeover Abandoned /Uncompleted Buildings in the State immediately;

II. Take control of abandoned vehicles in the nooks and crannies of the State;

III. Seal-off/Takeover Houses, Hotels and Events Centres where Hoodlums are found to hibernate or where arms are stored;

IV. Locate and give ultimatum to Owners of undeveloped plots of land to build within a specified period, failing which such lands shall be forfeited to Government in overriding Public Interest;

V. Demolition of all shanties and illegal structures in the State;

VI. Fast track judicial processes to ensure prosecution of criminals and sentencing if found guilty;

VII. Take stringent measures to BAN the use of Okada as means of transportation in the State; urging that alternatives provided by the State Government in Agriculture, Wealth Creation, Women Affairs Empowerment programs and others should be accessed;

VIII. Panelists enjoined the citizenry to adopt the mantra ‘when you see something, say something’. Citizens are to join forces with the Government in combating crime and criminality in the State;

IX. Attacks on Law Enforcement Officers/ Agencies should not be handled with kid gloves. Any culprit arrested should be prosecuted and the full weight of the law brought to bear on such persons;

X. Participants agreed on the need to deploy appropriate cutting edge Technologies (Streetlights, CCTV, Drones) to fight crime and strengthen security in an emerging Smart City such as Lagos;

XI. The inaugurated Committee on Community Policing to meet so as to fashion out a Road map for community collaboration in security; and

XII. Traditional Rulers and Institutions should be more involved in intelligence gathering and security of their domain across the State.

CONCLUSION

Stakeholders committed to approaching their everyday responsibility guided by the mantra of Leadership, Accountability, Good Governance, Opportunity & Service (LAGOS). It was noted that security is the responsibility of all while emphasizing that Lagos should be accorded a Special Status.

Participants concluded that Citizens should continue to pray for our Country, Our Leaders and the Peace, Tranquility and security of Lagos State.

Lagos State Government

10th May, 2021