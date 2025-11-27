Amid the rising insurgency situation Nigeria is faced with, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday issued a nationwide security directive aimed at strengthening the country’s defence system against terror threats and banditry attacks. The Presidential security directive is aimed at boosting manpower, ...

Amid the rising insurgency situation Nigeria is faced with, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday issued a nationwide security directive aimed at strengthening the country’s defence system against terror threats and banditry attacks.

The Presidential security directive is aimed at boosting manpower, improving synergy among security agencies, ensuring community security watch, and enhancing crisis management between farmers and herders.

National Security Emergency

President Tinubu stated that “in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.

“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.”

Use of NYSC camps for make-shift training grounds

Tinubu also approved the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as a make shift training ground for the emergency police training facility.

He said, “Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots.”

Retraining of officers withdrawn from VIP duties

Tinubu declared deployed for VIP duties withdrawn to tackle the rising insecurity threats saying, “The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

Deployment of DSS officials for forest operations

He also declared that, “The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests. The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.”

Deployment of forces to terror prone areas

President Bola Tinubu also ordered security operatives be deployed to terror prone areas saying, “My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.

“We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage.”

Orders accountability in military institutions

Preseident Tinubu said, “To the leadership and rank and file of our Armed Forces, I commend your courage and your sacrifice. This is a challenging moment for our nation and for the military institution itself. I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity. There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence. The Nigerian people are counting on you, and this administration will provide the support you need to succeed.”

NASS to review legal framework on state police

Tinubu called on the “National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them.”

FG support for state security outfits

Tinubu added, “In addition, our administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace. States should rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security.”

Religious leaders to seek security protection

The President orders that, “Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”

Call on Herders Association to embrace ranching

President Tinubu concluded saying that, “Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all.”