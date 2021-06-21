Leaders of Fulani communities in the twenty one local government areas of Kebbi state have paid a solidarity visit to the state governor Atiku Bagudu over the abduction of students of the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri.

During the visit, the leader of the fulani groups in the state, Bello Aliyu Gotomo

assured President Muhammadu Buhari

of their resolve to compliment the effort of security agencies to eradicate banditry in the country.

Mr. Gotomo says, the fulanis are against banditry in totality and sees all those involve in banditry as enemies of the Fulani people in particular and that of the nation in general

He dissociated the pastoralists fulanis from the criminals and placed a curse on any Fulani who aided or collaborated in any form or the other to support activities of bandits across the country.

Mr. Gotomo in a statement by the Special Adviser to Kebbi state Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, says the bandits were also making life unbearable and miserable to fulani pastorolists who have been victims of cattle rustling as well as farmers who could no longer go to their farms for fear of been killed or kidnapped.

He says they are also at the government house to show their willingness to join the ongoing fight to rescue the abducted students.

Governor Atiku Bagudu described the visit as a morale booster as the state is making effort to ensure bandits have no hiding place in all the twenty one local government areas of the state.

The governor was represented by his adviser on security matters, Major Garba Rabiu Kamba (rtd), also thanked other groups who visited and showed support and commitment to help the state government in tackling the new wave of crime in the state.