The Speaker of the House of Representatives is on his way to the presidential villa to see Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

This comes minutes after the meeting between the Speaker and labour union ended in a deadlock.

Femi Gbajabiamila made an appeal at an intervention meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in Abuja.

The Speaker said the National Assembly was on the same page with labour over the agitation but that a further downward trend in the economy might not favour even those the protest tends to protect.

He promised to meet again with the Executive since it was agreed that there won’t be increment in electricity tariff until every home is provided with metres.

In his remarks, NLC President , said the increments in the pump price of petrol as well as electricity tariff were done without consultation with labour.

He said the lack of palliatives to cushion the effects of the increase made the matter worse.