FRSC to begin enforcement of speed limit devices on articulated vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it would begin enforcing the installation of speed restriction devices on articulated trucks using the Ore-Benin highway in the near future.

The FRSC says the move is aimed at reducing road accidents necessitated by over speeding.

Sikiru Alonge, the corps’ Ore unit commander, said on Thursday that the measure was intended at minimizing road accidents caused by over speeding.

Mr. Alonge said that owing to the strong road network on that axis, vehicles were speeding on the Ore-Benin highway, resulting in fatalities.

The FRSC official urged drivers to install the speed limit devices on their vehicle and comply to all traffic rules and regulations on the highway.

