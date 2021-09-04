FRSC issues advisory on failed Kabba-Omuo Ekiti federal highway

The federal Road Safety Corps has notified members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to Southwest, through Kabba- Omuo Ekiti Federal Highway of a failed section of the road at Ikoyi under Iyara local government area of Kogi State.

According to a statement signed by the Corps public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the development has led to lack of free flow of traffic at the said portion of the road.

The FRSC therefore advised road users and the general public to use Kabba/Asaya/Ogidi/Ikare as alternative route to or from South West.

The statement added that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation.

The Federal Road Safety Corps is however, soliciting maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development.