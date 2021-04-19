The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo state has confirmed the death of six persons in the auto crash in which a passenger bus plunged into a river at Aponmu village.

Spokesperson of the Ondo FRSC, Abiola Fadumo said those that died included three males, two females and a child.

Update: Ondo accident- Groom who got married on Saturday among those confirmed dead, wife seriously injured, other rescued victims have been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/9jyeLRlDh8 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 18, 2021

He noted that rescue operation ended at about 7pm, stressing that eight persons who sustained injuries in the accident have been rushed to the hospital.