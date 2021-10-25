Breaking News

French priest enters third week of hunger strike for Calais migrants

French priest enters third week of hunger strike for Calais migrants

An elderly Catholic priest and three activists, on Monday, began their third week of a hunger strike to protest what they call “unbearable harassment” of migrants and refugees in Calais.

They demanded that authorities award migrants trêve hivernale status, a French ceasefire that prevents landlords from evicting renters throughout the winter.

The three activists went hunger  strike on October 11 at the St-Pierre Church in Calais, where they have since remained.

In a petition, they asked for a halt to police demolition of camps throughout the winter months, as well as the confiscation of tents and belongings.

French authorities often remove makeshift settlements, confiscating tents and personal possessions. This is to avoid a repetition of the crisis in 2015, when over 10,000 people lived in a camp in the seaside city known as “the Jungle.”

Local charities supporting migrants estimate there were 850 evictions since the start of the year.

The three strikers also want non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to be permitted to give assistance without limitations.

Outside of Calais, 1,500 people live in makeshift camps around the city, waiting to cross the English Channel into the United Kingdom.

The priest hopes to continue his hunger strike until the winter eviction rule takes effect on November 2nd.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Customs seizes 800 bags of fertilisers in Oyo, Osun

TVCN
Jul 23, 2020

The Oyo-Osun states Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it is determined to deal with anyone…

Police decorate newly promoted DIGs, inaugurate force management team

TVCN
Feb 4, 2019

The newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police have been decorated (more…)

Wolves retire number 1 shirt in honour of Ikeme

TVCN
Aug 11, 2018

English Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have retired their No1 shirt in honour of their…

Etebo to join La Liga club, Getafe on loan

TVCN
Jan 3, 2020

Stoke City and Getafe have reached a loan agreement for Nigerian international Oghenekaro Etebo, who…

TVC News Special Reports

Activists advocate people-centred constitution

26 Jan 2020 12.21 pm

Activists have called for a transformative…

Continue reading

innocent Chukwuma: Colleagues, Associates, Friends commiserate with family

12 Apr 2021 5.29 pm

Colleagues, Associates and Friends of Innocent…

Continue reading

Activists protest in Seoul against dog meat eaters

12 Jul 2019 4.23 pm

American actress Kim Basinger and South…

Continue reading