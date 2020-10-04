World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has suggested that he would prefer the Hawk- eye technology to replace line judges at tennis tournaments .

The serbian has had difficult relationship with line officials in recent times.

He risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary.

Novak Djokovic was dramatically defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting a female line judge in the throat with a loose ball.

He also suggested the sport should consider a break from tradition in its use of on-court officials.

“With all my respect for the tradition and the culture we have in this sport, when it comes to people present on the court during a match, including line (judges), I really don’t see a reason why every single tournament in this world, in this technological advanced era, would not have what we had during the Cincinnati/New York tournaments,” Djokovic said.