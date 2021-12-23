Four robbery victims rescued by Ondo/Osun Amotekun patrol team

The Amotekun joint patrol team in Osun and Ondo states have rescued some robbery victims along Osu area of Osun State.

This accomplishment comes just two days after the formation of the joint patrol team.

A gang of armed robbers attacked motorists on the highway and stole a car from one of their victims.

The robbers, on the other hand, were pursued by Amotekun Corps members after they received a distress call.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was however hacked by the robbers.

The suspects escaped through the bush, according to Amotekun commander Adetunji Adeleye.

He advised travelers to avoid traveling at night during the holiday season.