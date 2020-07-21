Four persons have been killed while two others sustained serious injuries as their vehicle plunged into Ososa River, along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi who confirmed the incident said the Opel commercial car with Lagos number plate GGE 596 DV was traveling from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu, when it veered off the bridge and plunged into the river.

He noted that it was confirmed that the car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and crashed into river, killing four out of the six passengers in the vehicle.

Babatunde Akinbiyi added that the two injured persons have been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for treatment, while the four dead victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

He confirmed that the vehicle had been retrieved from the river and taken to the Motor Traffic Division at Odogbolu.

He urged drivers to always drive with caution and avoid excessive speeding, especially during the wet season.