The Second Extra Ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament has opened via a video conference.

The session will hold from the July 21 to July 26.

The ECOWAS Parliament could not hold its first extraordinary session due to the outbreak of the coronavirus public health crisis

With the world learning to live with the pandemic, the regional body is also holding its Parliamentary session virtually

The session, incidentally is also the first since the 5th assembly was inaugurated in February 2020.

Meeting virtually is not included in the protocols of the ecowas parliament, the Speaker, Sidie Muhammed Tunnis, who is presiding for the first time asks for a motion to be moved for the online meeting

Maham Ayariga moves the motion to allow the meeting hold virtually after which the President declares the 5 day session opened.

The online meeting, which had over 150 participants, had the Director General of the West African Health Organization and the President of the Ecowas courts in attendance

In his good will message, the President of the Ecowas courts, Edward Asante says all arms of the regional body need deeper collaboration

The Director General of the West Africa Health Organisation, whil giving a situation report on the pandemic in the region, said beyond actively working to flatten the curve in the region, the regional health body is also supporting by providing infrastructure needed to manage the pandemic

He said the WAHO has been able to raise about nine million dollars

The five day session will look at how to improve the finances of the regional body as community levy constitutes about 70-90 percent of its total budget

It is unclear how easy it will be for the community to collect levies due to the pandemic as some countries like Nigeria are yet to pay their 2019 levy proceeds.