Former Super Eagles stars, 2000 Athletes for games in Ogun

Former Super Eagles stars and more than 2,000 athletes are billed to participate in Adron Games in Ogun State.

The games will take place at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Organizers of the games gave the hint in Abeokuta at the monthly forum of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter.

They say the fifth edition, would hold for three days starting from November 18 this year.

They added that the tournament is meant to discover talents and boost grassroots sports in Nigeria.

The Sport Consultant of the games and ex international, Waheed Akani said the athletes will compete in 15 events including football, chess, table tennis, weightlifting, volleyball and others.