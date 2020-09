Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade has died from a cardiac arrest.

The 48 year old died while being rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

He was a member of the Super eagles that won bronze at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He started his professional career at Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1990, before several stints at 3SC, helping the Oluyole Warriors reach the final of the CAF Champions in League in 1996.