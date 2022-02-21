Former Sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi joins Kwara Senatorial race

A former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has declared his intention to vie for the senate seat.

He is planning to contest for Kwara central senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He notified the party leadership in the state of his intention.

The former minister said there is the need to move away from politics of big men to politics of big ideas.

He promised to bring to the national assembly a wide range of experience as a journalist, a civil society activist and a development expert.

Bolaji Abdullahi is planning to replace Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe who was elected in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.