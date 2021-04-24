Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo is in Sokoto for a one day working visit.

Mr. Obasanjo visited the Sultan’s palace where he paid homage to the monarch.

At the palace, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar expressed concern over the rising tension and dissenting voices among Nigerians.

He says agitations among adherent of different faiths in the country is threatening the peace and unity of the country.

He called on former President Obasanjo to use his position and knowledge of theology to bring followers of Islam and Christianity together.