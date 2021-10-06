Breaking News

Former President Jonathan meets President Buhari

Latest Breaking News About ECOWAS: Former President Jonathan meets President Buhari over Mali President Buhari and Former President GOODLUCK jONATHAN
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his predecessor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, at the presidential Villa, Abuja. 

The former president came into the premises at about 4pm.
The reason for his visit was not immediately disclosed as he did not speak to the media afterwards, but it would not be unconnected with Dr. Jonathan’s active role as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali
His duties in this regard, has brought him in  regular correspondence with President Buhari.

