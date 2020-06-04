80 Year old, Bamidele Ishola Olumilua, Whose Death Has Just Been Confirmed, was the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Nigeria from January 1992 to November 1993 During the Third Republic.

He was elected on the Platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), but left office when the Military Regimeof General Sani Abacha took over Power .

Late Olumilua’s Deputy, was Olusegun Agagu, who later became Governor of Ondo State from May 29 2003 till February 2009

He hails from Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State and Survived by Children and Grandchildren among whom is Commisoner for Information and Values Orientation in Ekiti State,Muyiwa Olumilua