Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, the wife of the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has passed away. Her passing was confirmed in a Sunday statement posted on X by Human Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani. Sani wrote, “I received the sad news of the passing…...

Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, the wife of the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has passed away.

Her passing was confirmed in a Sunday statement posted on X by Human Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani.

Sani wrote, “I received the sad news of the passing away of the beloved wife of Professor Attahiru Jega. A great loss. May Allah grant her Aljanna firdausi. Inna lillahi wainna ilayhir raji’un.Amin.”

The Bayero University, Kano, also announced her passing on Sunday, in a statement posted on its official social media page.

The statement reads, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega.”

According to the statement, her Janazah prayer would be held at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Sunday, 5th April 2026.

BUK prayed for the eternal repose of the deceased, saying, “May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive her shortcomings. May He also grant the family the strength and patience to bear this loss. Ameen.”