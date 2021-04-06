Former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has called on the officers and men of the Nigerian Police to deal ruthlessly with those behind the security facilities.



Adamu stated this on Tuesday in Owerri while addressing officers and men of the command.

He charged his men to go after the criminals and deal decisively with them.



The Police Chief said so far some inmates have been arrested, calling on all stakeholders to help the police to fish out other inmates in their localities.