Former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has expressed excitement at joining Saudi Arabian club , Al Shabab after his Manchester United loan came to an end last month.

The 31-year-old scored five goals while on loan at Old Trafford but has now found a new permanent home after leaving Chinese Club, Shanghai Shenhua.

The 31-year-old former Nigerian international joins the Saudi Club on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Al Shabab are currently top of the Saudi Professional League, which has gone past it’s halfway stage of the season.

Ighalo ‘s Arrival was greeted with great excitement by fans of the club, who are seeking for a first league title since 2011-12 season.