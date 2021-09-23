Breaking News

Forbes ranks Ronaldo highest-paid footballer

Forbes ranks Ronaldo highest paid

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world’s highest-paid footballer, according to Forbes’ most recent rankings, surpassing Lionel Messi

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to earn $125 million (£91.63 million) before taxes in the 2021-22 season after returning to Manchester United, with $70 million (£51.31 million) coming from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford, and Lionel Messi is expected to earn $110 million (£80.63 million) this season after joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Only three athletes are expected to earn more from sponsorship than the 36-year-old: Roger Federer ($90 million, £65.97 million), LeBron James ($65 million, £47.64 million), and Tiger Woods ($60 million, £43.98 million).

Despite signing a lucrative contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Messi, who topped the standings last year, drops to second.

According to Forbes, the former Barcelona player will make $110 million (£80.63 million) this season, with $75 million (£50 million) coming from his salary and bonuses at Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Messi’s club team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are third and fourth on the list respectively.

Neymar is set to earn $95m (£69.68m) in the 2021-22 season, while Mbappe is some way behind the Brazilian with expected earnings of $43m (£31.54m).

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is fifth in the rankings with expected earnings of $41m (£30.6m), while Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is sixth with $35m (£25.66m).
Perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list is former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, who is ranked seventh with earnings of $35m (£25.66m) – the bulk of which comes from his salary and bonuses at Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is ranked eighth on the list, with a salary of $34 million (£24.92 million), while Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is ninth on the list, with a salary of $32 million (£23.46 million).

Another Real Madrid player rounds off the top 10, former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who is set to earn $29m (£21.26m) in the 2021-22 campaign.

 

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

CSOs urge government to give assent to CAMA bill

TVCN
Nov 8, 2019

A Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre has called for presidential assent to the Corporate and…

Cities face dramatic rise in heat, flood risks by 2050 – Research

TVCN
Jun 20, 2018

In just 30 years, cities around the world will face dramatically higher risks from extreme heat, (more…)

Speaker Gbajabiamila visits Zamfara on Sunday over spate of insecurity

TVCN
Jul 13, 2019

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will on Sunday (more…)

Buhari congratulates Akinwunmi on re-election as AfDB President

TVCN
Aug 27, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi…

TVC News Special Reports

Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus

17 Sep 2018 5.23 pm

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has…

Continue reading

Cristiano Ronaldo is with a child

13 Nov 2017 12.55 pm

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took…

Continue reading

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges over alleged rape

23 Jul 2019 9.32 am

Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer face charges…

Continue reading