Forbes has named Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the 2020 African of the Year.

Forbes made the announcement Tuesday evening via its official Twitter handle, @forbesafrica.

Reacting, Okonjo-Iweala, who is set to become the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation said she is “thrilled to be named Forbes Africa-CNBC ‘2020 African of the Year’ following in the footsteps of my great brothers Paul Kagame and Akin Adesina.

In 2019, Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), won the award for his outstanding work at the bank and a sterling career in agriculture and finance.

Okonjo-Iweala said the 2020 African of the year award is dedicated to Africans experiencing the adverse effects of the pandemic.

“The energy and resilience of Africans inspires me!,” Mrs Okonjo-Iweala added.