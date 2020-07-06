Less than 48 hours after the Saturday’s flooding in Abeokuta, Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun has moved engineers from the state Public Works Agency to the affected areas in Abeokuta metropolis to commence reconstruction and dredging of the river.

The governor who led other officials of the state including the Commissioner for Works, Environment, Physical Planning and Urban Development among others to areas like Isale-Oja Kuto and Ijeja said his administration will work on how to make the areas more habitable for the people.