The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN Oyo State Chapter has congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of 2021 thirty days fast.

Oyo FOMWAN in a congratulatory message to Islamic faithful across the globe said this year’s Ramadan again provided opportunity for millions of Muslim to achieve and attain piety , and exercise self-restraint.

The message signed by the Oyo State FOMWAN Amirah, Alhaja Dr B.B Oloso expressed happiness that the 2021 Ramadan and Eid celebration did not experience much restrictions unlike the 2020 fast which witnessed lockdown occasioned by the ravaging Covid-19.

“On this joyous day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Oyo State FOMWAN wishes Muslim across the world a happy Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. May Allah accept all our devotional activities, charity and recitation of the Glorious Quran as acceptable acts of worship. Eid Mubarak and Taqoballahu minna wa minkum!”

While calling on Nigerians to use the period of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration to pray for the nation to get it right in terms of leadership and governance, Alhaja Oloso charged Muslim to continue to internalise the teachings of Ramadan among which are attaining piety, seeking nearness to Allah, cultivating good manners, abstaining from vices, showing love, giving in charity, reading the Quran among others.

She used the medium to commend and appreciate all Muslim women, wives, sisters and daughters for their efforts in combining devotional acts with domestic chores and cooking while the 30days lasted.

The Amirah prayed to Allah to reward all Muslimah in manifold.

Oyo FOMWAN Amirah urged Muslims not to forget the six days of fasting during this Month of Shawwal which is encouraged by the Messanger (SAW), stressing the need for Muslims to promote Islamic teachings in their homes at all times so as to have ideal Islamic families.