Former Senate Leader and Oyo State Ambassador of the , has condemned the deadly attack on the National Park Office at Oloka Village, , describing it as a grievous assault on peace and security and declaring that criminality and banditry have no place in the state or anywhere in Nigeria....

Former Senate Leader and Oyo State Ambassador of the , has condemned the deadly attack on the National Park Office at Oloka Village, , describing it as a grievous assault on peace and security and declaring that criminality and banditry have no place in the state or anywhere in Nigeria.

Reacting to the incident, Senator Folarin expressed deep sorrow over the killing of five National Park Service Forest Guard officers who lost their lives while carrying out their lawful duties.

He mourned the fallen officers and extended heartfelt condolences to their families, the National Park Service, and all those affected by the attack, praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for their loved ones.

The former Senate Leader noted that he had taken cognisance of the official statement issued by Oyo State Governor, which indicated that preliminary investigations by security agencies point to a cross-border attack by bandits.

He commended the swift response and coordination of the security agencies, describing their prompt intervention as crucial to restoring calm and tracking down the perpetrators.

Senator Folarin stressed that criminal acts of this nature must be collectively resisted, urging citizens to unite against violence and support security agencies with timely and credible intelligence to aid their operations.

He further appealed to residents of and other border communities to remain calm and vigilant, while fully cooperating with security personnel deployed to the affected areas.

According to him, security is a shared responsibility, and community support remains essential to sustaining peace.

Speaking on behalf of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Oyo State, Senator Folarin reaffirmed support for all lawful measures being taken by government and security agencies to protect lives and property.

He added that the administration of remains firmly committed to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, enhancing inter-agency collaboration, and confronting criminal elements decisively wherever they operate.

“We must not allow fear to prevail,” Senator Folarin said, expressing confidence that justice would be served and lasting peace sustained in Oyo State.