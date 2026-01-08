Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have formally received Senator Hosea Agboola Halleluya and over 50,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) into the APC, in what party leaders described as a ma...

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have formally received Senator Hosea Agboola Halleluya and over 50,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) into the APC, in what party leaders described as a major boost to the party’s expanding political base in the State.

The defectors, drawn from all the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, were received by the Oyo State Ambassador of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, alongside the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Senator Abdulfatai Buhari; Senator Sharafadeen Alli; the Oyo APC State Chairman, Pharm. Olayide Abass; Senator Ayo Adeseun; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; Engr. Idris Adeoye; and former deputy governors Chief Iyiola Oladokun, Chief Moses Alake, and Engr. Rauf Olaniyan.

Other APC chieftains present included Hon. Remi Oseni, Hon. Olamiju Alao-Akala, Mrs. Hannah Ogunesan, Prof. Adeolu Akande, Hon. Bolaji Repete, Hon. Akeem Akogun, Alhaji Saheed Alaran, Alhaji Wasiu Dauda, Hon. Yinka Taiwo and several other party leaders.

Speaking at the event, Senator Folarin described the mass defection as a strong endorsement of the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the APC remains the most credible platform for inclusive governance and sustainable national development.

He assured the new members of full integration into the party, stressing that the APC in Oyo State has resolved all internal differences and is now united, disciplined, and fully focused on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, Minister Adelabu welcomed Senator Halleluya and the defectors, describing their decision as timely and courageous, and reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to peace, unity, and collective progress in the state.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari also congratulated the defectors, stating that the wave of defections into the APC underscores the party’s growing organisational strength and acceptance among the people.

Senator Ali said the growing influx of opposition members into the APC reflects renewed public confidence in the Tinubu administration, adding that the party is now better positioned to deliver meaningful development across Oyo State

On his part, Pharm. Abass assured the defectors of equal rights and opportunities within the party, emphasising that the APC leadership in Oyo State remains committed to fairness, discipline, and internal democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Senator Halleluya—a former Senate Chief Whip and former Chairman of the Advisory Council to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde—said the decision to join the APC followed extensive consultations. He added that the Renewed Hope Agenda and the prevailing unity among APC leaders in Oyo State informed their resolve to align with the ruling party.

The defectors were formally received in Iseyin during the ongoing Federal Constituency Tour of Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola, jointly undertaken by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and the APC in Oyo State. The event culminated in the symbolic admission of the defectors into the APC, alongside renewed calls for party members to close ranks and work collectively towards delivering decisive victories for President Tinubu and the APC across Oyo State in the 2027 general elections.

The mobilisation train of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and the APC later moved to the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency, where party leaders continued to preach peace, unity, and grassroots mobilisation in support of President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.