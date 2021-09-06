Fmr police officer, partner arrested with 320 blocks of Cannabis in Plateau state

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) in Plateau State have apprehended two men with 320 blocks of cannabis.

According to Major Ishaku Takwa, military information officer, the marijuana was hidden in a Toyota Camry with the registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV

Takwa identified the suspects as Patrick Kalu, a retired police officer, 60, and Friday Kalu, 40.

They were nabbed during a stop-and-search operation at Manchok Riom road.

The partners revealed that they had been hired to transport the illegal substance, valued at N9.5 million, from Ondo to Yola, the capital of Adamawa.

A police identity card, two Nokia phones and two wallets containing N16,100 and N2,940 were also recovered.

The suspects are now with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Command in Plateau.

Major General Ibrahim Ali, Commander of OPSH, reiterated the military’s determination to flush out criminals from the state and its environs.