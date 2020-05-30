Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man George Floyd has been arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder, manslaughter.

The United States Public Safety Commissioner, John Harrington, who disclosed this added that investigators apprehended the indicted police official.

County Attorney, Mike Freeman said the evidence against Derek Chauvin includes video from a bystander’s cell phone, body camera footage as well as statements from witnesses and a preliminary report from the medical examiner.

Mr Chauvin’s arrest follows three days of protests across Minneapolis that led to looting, violence and a police precinct being torched.

According to the criminal complaint against Mr Chauvin, George Floyd’s autopsy showed he did not die from strangulation alone but a combination of being restrained along with various underlying medical conditions including heart disease and hypertension.

Mr Floyd’s death easily reminds people of Eric Garner, a black man in New York’s Staten Island who died from an apparent chokehold by a white police officer in 2014. Garner had also repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” before his death, and the tragedy galvanized the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” movement.