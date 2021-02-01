Former Governor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed has expressed sadness over the death of prominent industrialist Alhaji Umar Saro.

Mr. Ahmed in a condolence message on Monday said he was deeply saddened by the death of Alhaji Umar Saro, prominent industrialist and strong community pillar in Kwara State.

“To me, his death is a major loss. For long, I enjoyed a personal relationship with Alhaji Saro, whom I saw as a close and supportive figure,” he said.

The former Governor said the late Sarduana of Ilorin was successful and renowned. Despite his business successes, Alhaji Saro’s humility and kindness belied his accomplishments.

He added that with Umar Saro’s passing, Kwara State and indeed Nigeria lost an inspiring business titan who positively transformed many lives.

Abdulfatah Ahmed offered his profound condolences to Alhaji Umar’s widow, Alhaja Atinuke Saro and his children, the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and all Kwarans on this indelible loss.

May Allah forgive late Alhaji Umar Saro’s earthly infractions and grant him aljanah