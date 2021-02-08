Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator Representing Sokoto North Senatorial district Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako says Nigerians are proud and appreciative of the effort of president Muhammadu Buhari towards repositioning the country.

The Senator stated this shortly after he revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) at his Gidan Ja’oje Polling Unit, 003 Wamakko Ward, Wamakko Local Government of Sokoto State.

He was given the registration slip with serial number, 001 as the first APC member to revalidate his membership in Sokoto state

He says President Muhammadu Buhari is laying a solid foundation for the progress and development of Nigeria, which all well meaning Nigerians are proud and happy about.

According to him the APC is the party to beat in Nigeria as well as in Sokoto state while expressing optimism that the party will reclaim it’s stolen mandate in the state and will sweep all elective positions in the state in 2023.

He commended the Committee handling the revalidation exercise in Sokoto for doing a good job as well as the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee for working with party stakeholders across the state of the federation to take the APC to an enviable height.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise Committee deployed to Sokoto State, Saleh Galadima Kanam, says the exercise was crucial in repositioning the party, towards the 2023 General Polls .

Caretaker Chairman of the party in Sokoto Isa Sadiq Achida says the people of the state are eagerly waiting for the exercise to affirmed the unity and strength of the APC in Sokoto state