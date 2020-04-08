Former Serbia and Atletico Madrid coach Radomir Antic has died at the age of 71 from health complications.

“The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace,” the club tweeted.

Antic had a varied playing career as a defender spanning 17 years in which he played for Partizan Belgrade, Fenerbahce , Real Zaragoza and Luton Town.

He coached a number of Spanish sides including Real Madrid and Barcelona but he is best remembered at Atletico, where he won a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in 1996.

He also led Serbia to qualify for the 2010 World Cup and his last stint as a coach was at Chinese Super League club – Hebei China Fortune in 2015.

The Serbian football federation paid tribute to Antic as it confirmed the news of his death on its website.