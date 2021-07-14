Two commercial motorcyclists were swept away by flood caused by a torrential downpour in Ondo West Local Government Area, Ondo State.

The rain was said to have started around 5:30pm till 8pm on Tuesday

One person, on the other hand, was fortunate as he was saved from being swept away by the flood.

Lifeless bodies of the two victims were found in Oka area of the town by a collapsed bridge.

Property worth millions of naira was also destroyed in the flood.

Residents of the community were outraged by this development, and they took to the streets to protest.

They blocked the road to express their outrage over the unfortunate incident.

They expressed their dissatisfaction with the repeated flooding in the area whenever it rains.