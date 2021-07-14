The Senate has passed bills establishing three universities. The bills were passed on Tuesday during plenary session.

The bills are Federal Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State, Federal Agricultural and Technology University, Aboh, Delta State and City Technologies University Auchi, Edo State.

The bills were passed after the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND considered and adopted three separate reports.

In his presentation on behalf of the Committee’s Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, Sen. Sandy Onuh stated that the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh in Delta State, would offer graduates knowledge in research to improve on agricultural extension and

general agricultural practices.

Onuh stated in another presentation on the Conference Committee’s report on the establishment of City University of Technology, Auchi, that the Senate and House of Representatives met and deliberated on the two versions of the bill.

According to him, it has been resolved that the harmonised version be adopted by each of the two chambers of the National Assembly for approval.