Flood cuts off Adamawa/Borno bridge, paralyses economic activities

Flood caused by heavy downpour  has cut off the bridge linking Adamawa and Borno States, thereby affecting the business activities in the two states as goods particularly farm produce can no longer be moved in and out.

The damaged bridge is between Shuwa and Gulak in Madagali Local Government, Adamawa State.

The people of Kirchinga, country home of Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri whose livelihoods are now being seriously affected by the collapse of the bridge, are appealing to both the federal and state governments to consider their plight

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had expressed concern over the quality of work done by the North East Development Commission, responsible for rebuilding infrastructure damaged by Boko Haram.

He had visited the NEDC twice to complain about abandoned projects including the collapsed bridge.

Gov Fintiri acknowledges that floods have greatly affected the livelihood of his people in Kirchinga

He insists he has used the state resources to rebuild some damaged infrastructure in the area to alleviate difficulties his people were going through, in line with his political promises.

The NEDC must rise up to the task by working round the clock to bring relief to residents of madagali

Their expectation is to see the collapsed bridge linking them to the rest of the word fixed at the shortest possible time.

