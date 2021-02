Members of the flitchers association of Nigeria, Ondo South chapter have protested against the extortion of their members by officials of the Ogun State Government .

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the aggrieved protesters barricaded the popular Ore road along Ajebamidele area.

The protesters said the could no longer tolerate extortion by revenue collectors from Ogun state.

They also frowned at the way their lorries were being seized by the forest guards.