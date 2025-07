Residents of Shagari Lowcost and Sabon Pegi in Yola Town, Adamawa State, are currently battling severe flooding following a heavy downpour that lasted several hours....

Residents of Shagari Lowcost and Sabon Pegi in Yola Town, Adamawa State, are currently battling severe flooding following a heavy downpour that lasted several hours.

The downpour has left homes submerged, roads impassable, and properties at risk. Locals are calling for urgent intervention from emergency management agencies and state authorities.

More updates to follow as the situation unfolds….