Nigerian manager Ndubuisi Egbo has been sacked by his Albanian club KF Tirana.

The Nigerian, 47, who led the club to their first league title in a decade back in July was dismissed after two wins and two defeats this season.

According to a statement on the club’s website, Egbo was relieved of his job due to poor performance.

“The decision had been “taken due to poor performances in the last matches” and also thanked Egbo for “his dedication and title success last season,” the statement said.

Egbo is the first African coach to lead a European team to a league title and qualification to the UEFA Champions League or any European competition.

Egbo however remained philosophical following his dismissal.

“I would like to thank the club for the opportunity to serve, which helped me become the first African to win a European title and end up managing in the Uefa Champions League and the Europa League,” Egbo told BBC Africa Sport.

“I don’t have any regrets or disappointment because I gave the maximum and the team did likewise, so I remain grateful to God for what we achieved and accomplished together.

“To the fans for their incredible and overwhelming support towards me and the team, I am grateful.

“The players for their wonderful and positive spirit all through our campaign last season, I say kudos to them all.

“Both those who made big impact and those with little impact, all of them as a team made it to happen with faith in God almighty. For now, there is no regrets but gratitude to all.”