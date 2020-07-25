Five out of the six suspected criminals that escaped during an ambush, laid on the personnel of the Nigerian Correctional services Plateau State command have been arrested by security operatives.

The Commissioner of Police Plateau state Command Edward Egbuka confirmed the arrest to TVC News in Jos the State capital.

The five attackers, with the six suspects escaped through a nearby bush behind the court building as narrated to us by an eyewitness.

Operatives of a joint security taskforce immediately swung into action following the attack and successfully rearrested 5 out of the six suspects that escaped.

The police authority has called on residents to assist the security operatives in the state with useful information that will lead to the arrest of thePL suspect still at large.