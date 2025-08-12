Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has praised the country’s young people for their innovation, resilience and role in shaping global solutions, as the world marks International Youth Day 2025....

In a statement on Monday, Mrs Tinubu highlighted this year’s theme, “Youth Advancing Multilateral Cooperation Through Technology and Partnerships,” noting that Nigerian youth are “not just the leaders of tomorrow” but are already addressing pressing issues such as economic inequality, climate change, healthcare and technology.

She urged greater investment in young people, calling for their voices to be amplified and their initiatives supported to create a “more connected, just and sustainable world.”

“By embracing digital tools and strategic partnerships, our youth are driving inclusive dialogue and tackling global challenges,” she said. “Let us continue to invest in their potential.”