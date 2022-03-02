First batch of Evacuees from Ukraine to Arrive on Thursday, 3rd March

The First set of evacuees by the Federal Government from Ukraine through Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary will arrive the country on Thursday, March 3rd.

This was contained in a Statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda.

The Federal Government said the evacuation will be by Air Peace and Max Airlines with 650 persons in Hungary, 350 persons in Poland, 940 persons in Romania and 150 persons in Slovakia.

Max Air will be bringing in evacuees from Romania and Air Peace will be bringing in the Others from Poland and Hungary.