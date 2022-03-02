Chief Rahman Adedoyin, Others arrive Osogbo for trial

The owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ife, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six members of staff of the hotel alleged to have been involved in the mysterious death of a Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, have been moved to Osogbo for trial.

The trial will begin on Thursday at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo.

The counsel to the deceased’s family, Femi Falana, had demanded the matter should be transferred to Osun State after the suspect had been arraigned before Federal High Court, Abuja by the Police.

Adedoyin was alleged of unlawful interference with the corpse while Adedeji Adesola, Magdalena Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle were arraigned on a 7 count of conspiracy, attempted murder, murder, altering of receipt among others before the case was struck out on February 7th 2022.

According to a top security source “Chief Ramon Adedoyin and other suspect have arrived in Osun State ahead of the commencement of thier trial on Thursday.

They arrived in the state on Wednesday evening.

The family of Adedoyin has hired a popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria while the deceased family hired Femi Falana.”

The public Relations Officer, Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, has also confirmed that the trial of the suspects will commence on Thursday.